Demolition starts on historic Brillion building

By Andrew Pantzlaff * The Brillion News

BRILLION – They’ve been two of the oldest structures in the area, standing solemnly in tandem for more than 115 years.

Perched side by side near downtown Brillion, these two towering pieces of history have cast shadows on 42,000 days of local change and progress.

Now, one is being torn down to save the other.

Work to bring down the old Carstens Mill grain elevator building, located on West Water Street, started last Tuesday. It was built in 1898. Onlookers will still be able to see the grain elevator building for a few more days, but, soon it will be gone.

It’s removal has a noble purpose of giving its equally historic partner a new beginning. The Carstens Mill building itself, which rests just a few feet away and was built in 1899, will be reopening as a new business venture next year. Removing the grain elevator building frees up parking space to make this possible.

Both buildings have had long, storied historical significance in Brillion.

In September 1899, four Brillion men – Oscar Behnke, Charles Bloedorn, C. J. Krause and Charles Koch – went to the Electric Light Plant in Manitowoc to inquire about the possibility of street lighting for Brillion. It was decided the power for such lighting would come from Behnke’s flouring mills – located where Carstens’ Mill is now. Those buildings helped furnish some of the earliest lighting and electricity the city had, helping give an initial lifeline to the flourishing industries that would be forged in the decades to come.

As the Carstens family took over the mill, decades of local services helped area farms prosper as well – all the way up until Oct. 8, 2010, when the mill ceased operation.

Months later, the president of Brillion’s Zander Press, Inc. and publisher of The Brillion News, Beth Wenzel, stepped in to purchase the two aging, empty feed buildings.

There didn’t seem like many viable options on what to do with them at the time, but Wenzel wanted to help preserve history for Brillion. It took her two years of mulling over potential plans to finally settle on turning the mill into a wedding reception and event hall.

The news of this decision was well received, and became the most-viewed item in The Brillion News‘ social media history during Thanksgiving 2014, organically viewed by and shared by some 22,000 Facebook users.

To facilitate parking for such a venture, the nearby grain elevator building had to go. The mill itself is larger, roomier and built with brick, making it the more viable of the two buildings to have a prolonged, future use.

Demolition on the grain elevator building will ultimately provide open space for a parking lot for approximately 28 cars.

At this time, demolition is underway and steel sheets have been removed, giving curious onlookers the ability to see how the mostly wooden building was constructed. The foundation is field stone and mortar like many old barns. The lower and upper portions are also constructed similarly to older barns, with large beams fitted together.

The uniqueness of this building is seen when you look up about midway. This area is where the bins that held grain are. This area is constructed with stacked and nailed 2x4s over lapped at the corners. It contains 12 bins in a 3 deep by 4 wide formation.

While the grain elevator building will not stand by its mill counterpart much longer, it will stick with it in other ways. And live on in its own way, too.

“Material salvaged will be reused in the renovation of the brick building and unused materials sold to businesses and individuals who reclaim for furniture, cabinetry, wall panels and decorations,” Wenzel said.

Meanwhile, as the grain elevator building takes its final bow, work continues on the interior renovations to Carstens Mill. Wenzel is working out a developer’s agreement with the City of Brillion, and the mill should reopen as a wedding and event hall sometime in 2015.