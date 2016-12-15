Brillion Job Center Access Point ready to help

December 15, 2016

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Former workers of the Brillion Iron Works have a viable option for assistance in the city. Fox Valley Workforce Development Board (FVWDB) has opened up a temporary job center – dubbed the Brillion Job Center Access Point.

The center, located behind Total Travel, opened on Wednesday, November 30 and is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The current plan is for the center to remain open for a minimum of two months, through the end of January, but the situation will continue to be monitored. The center could be open into February. There will also be consideration to open additional days of the week, if necessary.

“Our primary goal is to get these BIW workers to update their resume, get them comfortable using online tools and assisting them with a job search strategy and helping them with registering for unemployment insurance,” Anthony Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of FBWDB, said.

The center saw around 50 people last week over the course of the two open days. Snyder encourages the BIW workers who live in Appleton, Green Bay or the lakeshore area to seek assistance at full service job centers in those communities as well.

Please see the complete story in the December 15, 2016 edition of The Brillion News.