State wants citizen input on deer CWD plan

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on December 20, 2016

The Brillion News

MADISON – Tuesday, December 20, marks the beginning of an opportunity for Wisconsin citizens to provide input regarding Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan recommendations.

Over the past several months, the Department of Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, and Wisconsin Conservation Congress have sponsored a stakeholder-based CWD Response Plan review committee to discuss and review the DNR’s 15-year Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan.

The plan covers action items like CWD surveillance and monitoring, hunting season tools, captive deer regulations, biosecurity and safety, research, and public involvement.

To see the plan, visit http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/cwdplan.html

Review committee recommendations will be released for online public comment from Dec. 20, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.

Following the close of the public comment period, public feedback will be shared with each County Deer Advisory Council for review and discussion during January CDAC meetings. Citizens can also send public comments directly to council members before January CDAC meetings or present their comments during the public comment section of these meetings.

The Brown County CDAC meeting will be held on January 17, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Reserve, 2024 Lakeview Dr., Suamico.

The Calumet County CDAC meeting will be held on January 11, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Hilbert Community Center, 45 N. 5th St., Hilbert.

The Manitowoc County CDAC meeting will be held on January 11, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Viking Bow and Gun Club, 13431 Rusch Rd., Valders.

Council recommendations will be provided to the response plan review committee in late January to help finalize the committee’s review of the response plan. The final recommendation package will be sent to the Natural Resources Board for approval in March 2017.