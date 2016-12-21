OBITUARY: Howard A. Haese Sr.

Howard A. Haese Sr. age 96, of Brillion, formerly of Reedsville, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Garrow Villa in Brillion.

He was born on February 13, 1920 in the Town of Rockland, son of the late August and Elanora (Holtz) Haese. Howard married Helen Lemke on February 2, 1944 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rantoul. He farmed the family homestead in the Town of Rockland his entire life. He loved playing sheepshead and spending time with family and friends. Howard was a member of St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville.

Survivors include his children, Howard (Nona) Haese Jr. of Brillion, Carolyn (Roger) Bladow of Brillion, Sharon (Douglas) Lemke of Reedville, VA; 4 grandchildren, Michael (Denise) Haese, Troy (Kristy) Haese, Larry Bladow, Lois Jean (Bruce) Stache, 12 great grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen on January 8, 2011, a grandson Tim Haese, a granddaughter Tanya Haese, daughter-in-law Barbara Haese, and a sister Helma Haese.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate. Entombment will be in Knollwood Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Visitation will take place at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m.