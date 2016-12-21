OBITUARY: Nicholas M. Aerts

Nick Aerts, 25, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2016, after a brief illness.

Nick was born in Burlington, on February 17, 1991 to Steven R. Aerts and the late Nancy A. (Holup) Aerts. He was a graduate of Two Rivers High School with the class of 2009 and furthered his education at LTC, earning an associate degree in Web Page Design in 2012. Nick was currently employed at Festival Foods in Manitowoc, and in his spare time enjoyed golf, collecting sports cards, and being around family and friends. He will forever be remembered as the #1 Fan of Roncalli Sports!

Nick is survived by his father and mother, Steve and Joyce Aerts of Two Rivers; one sister, Kellie Greenwood; and grandparents: Russ and Joan Aerts, Jim Holup and friend Helen Holzen, and Harvey and Rose Ann Petrie. He is further survived by aunts & uncles: Joe and Tami Aerts, Russ and Lynda Aerts, Larry and Sheila Aerts, Maria and Scott Hanstedt, Teresa and Larry Whitt, Jim Petrie, Doug and Deb Petrie, Diane Petrie, Jan Sample, and Glen Holup; along with many cousins, other relatives, and many friends of the Roncalli Community. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Ann Aerts; and a grandmother, Beverly Holup.

Funeral services were on Saturday, Dec. 24, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial was the Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Wrightstown. Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers assisted the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Nick’s name will be directed to Roncalli High School.