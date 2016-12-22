FNB still looking to open Brillion branch bank

December 22, 2016

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

Bank officials make pitch to Town of Brillion board

FOREST JUNCTION – The First National Bank-Fox Valley (FNB) appears to be ready to open a branch in Brillion, despite its acquisition by Nicolet National Bank.

At the December 13 meeting of the Town of Brillion Board, FNB Senior Vice President Kathy Blumreich asked the town board to consider banking with her company.

She was accompanied at the meeting by Brad Grant, former president of the Calumet County Bank in Brillion. He left Calumet after it was acquired by the State Bank of Chilton, and now works for FNB out of its branch at 3111 East Calumet Street, on Appleton’s southeast side.

“We were looking at some land here in Brillion, but we ran into a water problem,” Grant said. “Then, with the announcement of the Nicolet merger, it’s kind of put things on hold right now. But I’m looking for an office, just to rent some space, in the meantime.”

Grant said FNB also received an inquiry from the Village of Hilbert, which is trying to deal with the decision of First Merit to close its Hilbert office. First Merit was acquired by Huntington National Bank of Ohio, and Huntington is closing several First Merit branch banks.

Grant said that Hilbert is asking FNB to consider opening a Hilbert office.

“It is something we would take into consideration, but we would not make a commitment at this time,” Grant said.

Forest Junction resident Bob Stanelle noted that, when the bank in Forest Junction closed, the property sale terms prohibited another financial institution from establishing itself in the building.

“They didn’t want the competition,” Stanelle said.

