OBITUARY: Phyllis Jean Krahn

Phyllis Jean Krahn, age 86, of Brillion, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born on March 18, 1930 in the town of Brillion, daughter of the late Edmund and Hildegarde (Olm) Krueger. She was a graduate of Brillion High School, class of 1947. Phyllis went on to further her education at the County Normal School, graduating in 1949. She taught for three years at the Kasson School and one year at the Holmes School before her marriage. On June 27, 1953, Phyllis married Harlen A. Krahn at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Kasson. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm until they retired in 1999. Phyllis was a member of the Ladies Aid at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church, sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School, was a 4-H Leader, was a member of the K-P Homemakers, enjoyed traveling with Harlen, and baking desserts. She never had a harsh word to say about anyone.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harlen of Brillion; their children: Gerald (Cheryl) Krahn of Brillion and Joanne Mathews of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren and their families: Laura (Clay) Miller and children Julianna and Carson, Patricia Krahn and son Ethan, Andrew (Hillary) Krahn and children Charlie and Grace, Ryan Krahn, Rae Ann (Daniel) Grove and son Jayden, Jamie Krahn, Jacob Krahn, and Jacquelyn Mathews; sister: Lila Sommers of Brillion; brother-in-law: Norman (Caroline) Krahn of Brillion; sisters-in-law: Loraine (Guy) Harmsen of Hayward, CA and Eileen (Don) Kuzmicky of Richmond, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Charles and Meta (Koerth) Krahn, one brother and two sisters-in-law: Kenley and Sandy Krueger and Betty Krahn, one sister and two brothers-in-law: Dorothy and Otto Rusch and Donald Sommers, and other relatives.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church in Brillion. Officiating will be the Rev. Mark Krueger. Entombment will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, town of Kossuth.

Friends may call on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at St. Bartholomew Lutheran Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be made.

Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville are assisting the family with arrangements.