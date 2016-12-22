State Bank of Chilton completes Splash Pad match

December 22, 2016

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Brillion Community Center Indoor Splash Pad broke ground last month and community members have been helping the Brillion Optimist Club to the finish line of fundraising.

A $15,000 match campaign was recently completed by the State Bank of Chilton. Laura Hoerth, Executive Vice President with the bank, wanted to help the Optimist Club and their project. Hoerth said she viewed it as the perfect combination of helping Brillion and a good cause.

“We wanted to show we’re committed to the community,” Hoerth said. “The Brillion Community Center is such a great asset.”

The Optimist Club was more than happy to accept help from the bank, who opened in Brillion earlier this year after the purchase of Calumet County Bank.

“We had heard that the State Bank of Chilton was committed to helping the people in Brillion and the surrounding area and that they were here to stay,” Sarah Pielhop of the Brillion Optimist Club said. “We are just amazed at how much they have done in the very short amount of time that they’ve been in our community.”

During the Walk Through Brillion Event, the bank also did a golf hole-in-one game, donating an additional $280 to the pad.

“It was just awesome when I got that phone call from Laura and she said ‘How can we help?’ They care,” Pielhop said.

Countless businesses and members of the community participated in the match program including: Salon 3 Sixty; kreative knotts; Krueger Electric; Joey D’s Screen Printing and Embroidery; Sherman and Sue Knott family; Ryan Hale, Edward Jones Consultant; Dennis Thiel Construction; Hardware Plus, LLC; Horn Ford; Grandkids Express; Janet Buboltz; Joanne Zeeveld Moehr; Jon and Jo Ann Mignon; Nate and Katie Schnell; Ken Konop; Casey and Melissa Brandes; Orthopedic and Spine Therapy; Ruby Brehmer’s Family; Shopko Foundation; the Utah Zanders; Kees Masonry Solution; Brenda and Eva Buboltz and the Walk Through Brillion event.

The State Bank of Chilton has offices in Chilton, Stockbridge and Milwaukee and has more than 125 years of existence.

“Brillion’s been so welcoming, this was a great opportunity for us to give back,” Hoerth said.

This story was featured in the December 22, 2016 edition of The Brillion News.