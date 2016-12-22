WHS girls, Hilbert boys ranked in hoops

Posted on Dec. 21, 2016

The Brillion News

The state high school coaches basketball polls conducted by wissports.net and released on December 20 cite two area teams.

In the Division 3 girls’ poll, Wrightstown moved up from second place to first place with a 7-0 record. The Tigers play in the West Salem Holiday Tournament on December 27, and then return to North Eastern Conference play on January 3 at Oconto Falls.

The Division 5 boys’ poll has Hilbert staying at sixth place in the rankings with a 5-0 record. The Wolves host Sheboygan County Christian in a Big East Conference game at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and then are idle until January.