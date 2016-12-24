OBITUARY: Michael John “Mike” Vanden Avond

Michael John “Mike” Vanden Avond, 68, Reedsville, passed away unexpectedly on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016, surrounded by family.

The son of the late Bernard “Ben” and Patricia “Pat” (Winnekin) Vanden Avond was born November 2, 1948. On June 10, 1978 he married Brenda Behnke at St. John – St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. They raised two girls together, and enjoyed golfing and bowling together until her passing in 1993.

Mike had a passion for sports. There were few summer days you couldn’t find him at the golf course. He passed up very few shots on the basketball court and he was an accomplished second baseman during his time at UW-Oshkosh.

Mike was a former member of the Reedsville Lions Club, active in supporting Reedsville athletics and a coach for Reedsville High School baseball and softball, as well as Reedsville Middle School basketball, for many, many years. In 1999, he was inducted into the Lakeshore Sports Hall of Fame.

Above all, Mike loved his family. He was so proud of the strong women his two little girls grew to be, and was happiest surrounded by his grandkids. Whether it was a tee ball or peanuts game, JV basketball game, Christmas concert or a dance performance you would find Mike there supporting his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Adrianne Helberg and Alison (Ron) Prochnow and seven grandchildren, Peyton, Avery, Adeline, Ben, Zach, J.J., all of Reedsville, and Mitchell of Brillion.

He is further survived by his siblings, Barb (Howie) Pritzl, Reedsville, Keith (Lisa) Vanden Avond, De Pere, Mary Kay (Donald “Jake”) Maertz, Reedsville, and Sue (Don) Haese, Reedsville; his parents-in-law, Henry and Doris Behnke and brother-in law Bruce (Vicki) Behnke, Green Bay.

He is even further survived by his Godchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as other members of his extended family.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; parents, Ben and Pat; and other members of his extended family.

Family and friends may call at St. John – St. James Lutheran Church, 219 Manitowoc Street, Reedsville, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Visitation will continue at church at 9:00 AM Wednesday, December 19 2016 until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the Vanden Avond family. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

The family would like to thank the Reedsville First Responders and Valder’s EMTs.