DOT secretary Gottlieb resigns; replacement named

Post at 1:30 p.m. on December 27, 2016

The Brillion News

MADISON – Governor Scott Walker announced that Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary Dave Ross will serve as the next secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

DOT Secretary Mark Gottlieb offered his resignation to Governor Walker with an effective date of January 6, 2017. Walker has been critical of DOT spending priorities under Gottlieb.

“Dave Ross has been an outstanding leader for our administration at the DSPS since 2011,” Governor Walker said. “Dave has always looked to improve the way government operates, and I am confident he will bring the same innovative, taxpayer-first approach to the DOT.”

Prior to joining the administration, Ross served two terms as the mayor of the City of Superior and was self-employed for more than 20 years in an upholstery business.

Born and raised in Superior, Ross received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

“I thank Governor Walker for placing his trust in me to run the DOT,” Ross said. “I look forward to hitting the ground running and continuing to serve as a strong taxpayer advocate for Governor Walker in this new role.”

Ross will begin his new duties at the DOT on January 7, 2017.