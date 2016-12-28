WHS girls: Wild game goes to 4 OTs

Posted at 8 a.m. on December 28, 2016

The Brillion News

WEST SALEM – Two unbeaten girls’ basketball teams met Tuesday evening at the West Salem Holiday Invitational, and it was Wrightstown that picked up its first loss – after four overtime periods.

Melrose-Mindoro beat the Tigers 86-77. WHS went into the game ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the wissports.net coaches’ poll. M-M was not ranked, but was 7-0 going into the game.

In the end, foul trouble got Wrightstown. The Tigers were whistled for 38 fouls, compared to 22 for Melrose-Mindoro. By the end of the game, six WHS players – including four starters – had fouled out.

M-M was led by 28 points from sophomore Erika Simmons and 22 by freshman Emily Herzberg. Wrightstown was led by senior Alisha Murphy with 18 points and freshman Bridget Froehlke with 16.