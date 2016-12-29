BIW union delivers for the Splash Pad

December 29, 2016

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Christmas came early for the Brillion Optimist Club this month when the final $25,000 for the new Brillion Community Center Indoor Splash Pad was contributed through a welcome donation.

When the Brillion Iron Works was forced to close its doors earlier this year, BIW Union President Rick Conrad and other union workers wanted to leave behind something for the community. It turned out the Splash Pad was just the type of thing they were searching for.

“We were looking for some kind of legacy to represent the people that have been here and working at the Iron Works all these years,” Conrad said. “It was brought to our attention at a meeting that this was going on and we thought it was something that we could do that people could see for a long time.”

Conrad believes the donation represents all of the hard work of the employees of the BIW in Brillion for more than 100 years. “I was a little nervous before meeting with Rick. It all happened so fast,” Optimist member Sarah Pielhop said.

Pielhop showed Conrad the Splash Pad space in an informal meeting. The BIW union had been wanting to donate to the community more in the past couple of years but nothing had come to fruition.

“Once BIW was sold to an out of area owner that commitment seemed to take a step back in this community and the union wanted the community to know that it wasn’t their choice,” Pielhop said. “What better way than to help finish off an all-inclusive community project.”

Please see the complete story in the December 29, 2016 edition of The Brillion News.