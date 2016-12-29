Campus expose: College kids reveal truth

December 29, 2016

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – Eight college students returned to their alma mater, Wrightstown High School, last week to scare the “you-know-what” out of current high school students.

They did it by telling the high school students what real life in college is all about.

The eight college students who “told all” about campus life were Emily Tetzlaff (Ripon College), Maria Lamers (St. Norbert College), Zac Haese (Lindenwood University), Trevor Fabian (Winona State University), Nate Kola (Marquette University), Maddi Verbeten (Winona State University), Hannah Clancy (Marquette University) and Carly Eggert (Wisconsin-La Crosse).

Maddi Verbeten said it’s best to get every day off to an early start.

“A class at 8 a.m. sounds really crappy, and sometimes it’s hard to get up, but the sooner you get done with your classes the better,” Verbeten said. “You learn better in the morning.”

Trevor Fabian disagreed and said his earliest classes are at 10 a.m., so he can sleep in.

“I don’t think it matters much as long as you manage your time,” said Haese. He’s on a basketball scholarship and said that, between classes and basketball, he is busy from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with little free time.

Nate Kola, majoring in criminal justice with a minor in theology, said making use of time between classes is very important.

“If I have two hours between classes, you get your studying done then and you’ll have the evening free to do what you want, or just relax,” Kola said.

Carly Eggert said it’s often best to have a place to study other than your dorm room. She goes to the library.

Emily Tetzlaff said it is important to keep up on your assignments and know what grades you’ve received – something that some professors don’t always make available unless you ask.

Maria Lamers said tracking your grades on homework assignments, quizzes and tests is important, especially as you approach finals week.

Hannah Clancy said professors don’t always cover, in lectures, all of the material they expect students to know from assigned reading. If you aren’t sure about something, Clancy said you need to seek help.

Tetzlaff said she needed a smaller college – Ripon has about 800 students – in order to learn well, and a large university would not have worked well for her.

Haese said his largest class at Lindenwood has about 35 students in it. He said that is good, but it is not worth anything if you skip class.

“If you’re not understanding something, the professors will take the time [to help you],” Haese said. “And don’t skip your classes because you’ll get way behind.”

Verbeten said skipping a class is foolish because you are throwing away money you spent in order to learn.

“Every time you skip a class, you’re wasting about $60,” she said. “Every class costs a certain amount of money, and you need to think of it that way.”

If you miss a class because of illness, or can’t make it to a class for another valid reason, Eggert said it’s important to have a friend in each class who can get you up to speed. She also recommended starting study groups, where students in the class meet to study together.

