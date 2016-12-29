Dassey appeal to get oral arguments

Posted at 9 a.m. on December 29, 2016

The Brillion News

CHICAGO – The U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has set Valentine’s Day to hear oral arguments as it reviews a federal magistrate’s order vacating the conviction of Brendan Dassey for the murder of Theresa Halbach.

The appeals court set oral arguments for 9:30 a.m. at its courtroom in downtown Chicago. The notice given to attorneys of record for both sides said each side will get no more than 15 minutes to argue its case.

Dassey’s attorneys, including lawyers from the Northwestern University Center on Wrongful Conviction of Youth, succeeded in getting Wisconsin federal Magistrate Judge William E. Duffin to overturn Dassey’s conviction in Manitowoc County Circuit Court on grounds that Dassey’s conviction was obtained in an unconstitutional interrogation by investigators.

The state justice department appealed Judge Duffin’s ruling to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

In addition to the oral arguments, attorneys have already submitted written arguments to the panel of judges hearing the appeal.