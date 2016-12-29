Message boards to alert about wrong way drivers, but not here

Posted at 2 p.m. on December 28, 2016

The Brillion News

The state Department of Transportation (DOT) will begin utilizing its overhead electronic messaging boards to inform motorists of a potential wrong way driver in their area.

This tool is a part of DOT’s approach with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office to mitigate incidents related to wrong way drivers. Recently, the DOT increased the number of wrong way detection devices from 12 to 20, at locations throughout Milwaukee County.

However, there are no known plans to use overhead message boards on I-41 in northeast Wisconsin to offer similar alerts here, according to a DOT spokesperson for the regional DOT office in Ashwaubenon.

In Milwaukee County there is electronic monitoring equipment that detects a driver going the wrong way on a freeway exit ramp.

When one of these monitoring devices detects a wrong way driver, an operator at the 24 /7 State Traffic Operations Center will be notified.

The control room operator will activate electronic signage in the area to warn motorists, while also working to confirm the wrong way driver location. The operator may also follow these steps when a wrong way driver is first reported by law enforcement or initially located on a traffic camera.

If after 10 minutes the wrong way driver cannot be confirmed by traffic camera or law enforcement, the related electronic message will be removed.

When a wrong way driver is detected, drivers will see “Wrong Way Driver Reported” on message boards located along the impacted corridor.

The wrong way driver enhanced signage system goes live on Thursday, December 29 at 10 p.m. – but again, only in Milwaukee County.

To learn more about the equipment that detects vehicles going the wrong way, see http://appinfoinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/Wrong-Way-Vehicle-Detection-System.pdf