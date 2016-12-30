Chilton farmer finalist for ‘outstanding’

Posted at 11:55 a.m. on December 30, 2016

The Brillion News

Five exceptional young farmers will participate in the 64th Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) Awards Weekend on January 27-29, in Baraboo.

One of the finalists is from Calumet County.

The finalists are Adam Faust, Chilton (Calumet County), Dairy; Rufus Haucke, Viola (Richland County), Organic Vegetables; Amy Raboine and Marques Koenig, Reedsburg (Sauk County), Organic Dairy; Derrick & Amy Zernicke, Bonduel (Shawano County), Dairy; Sam and Jennifer Zimmerman, Ringle (Marathon County), Dairy.

The OYF candidates are sponsored to the state event by local agricultural groups; sponsors can still contribute to the overall event or a specific candidate.

The public is invited to attend the Saturday banquet. For tickets, contact Harold or Cindy Matton at 715-833-9649 or at wi-oyf@charter.net,

The Awards Weekend in Baraboo allows the candidates to network on farm and family issues at the two-day event and they will participate in a “Speak up for Ag” workshop. The group will also tour area farms and businesses (TBD). The 2017 state OYF winner will be named Saturday evening at the banquet.

Also recognized will be a runner up and a “Speak up for Ag” winner. The state winner will be nominated to attend the February 2018 national OYF Awards Congress.

The 2016 state winners, Mark and Angie Ulness of Valders, were just named among the nation’s top 10 state fnalists and will attend national OYF Awards Congress held Feb. 9-12, in Greenville, South Carolina. The OYF award is based on 50 percent progress in ag career, 25 percent soil and water conservation and 25 percent contributions to community, state or nation. Goals of the OYF program are: To foster better urban-rural relations through the understanding of farmers’ challenges, as well as the appreciation of their contributions and achievements; To bring about a greater interest in farmers/ranchers; To help build an urban awareness of the farmers’ importance and impact on America’s economy.

Now in its 64th year, Wisconsin OYF has had 16 national winners.