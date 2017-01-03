Bald Eagle Watch events set for January

Posted at 4:30 p;m. on January 3, 2016

The Brillion News

KAUKAUNA – Bald eagle watching events take flight in January in several Wisconsin communities and continue into March, allowing people ample opportunities to watch eagles at their wintering sites and enjoy live raptor shows and other activities showcasing the raptor’s recovery from near extinction.

Bald eagles from northern Wisconsin, Canada, northern Michigan and Minnesota move south as the lakes and rivers they live along freeze over during cold winters. Seeking fish, a main food source, the raptors typically congregate along open water areas below dams along the Wisconsin, Mississippi and Fox rivers, where their growing presence has turned the sites into bird watching destinations and fostered community events.

Eagle Days Along the Fox River brings a series of events to the Fox River Valley in January.

The river is a wintering site for hundreds of bald eagles following habitat improvements and the removal of contaminants within the river, said Cheryl Root, eagle monitoring coordinator for the Northeast Wisconsin Alliance, a community based non-profit organization serving the people and wildlife of Northeast Wisconsin.

“The bald eagle is a symbol of the improved health of the river system and its communities,” she says. “Important elements affected by this revival include health of its citizens, tourism, job creation and appreciation of our history. These are reasons to celebrate Eagle Days along the Fox.”

Events range from a Mid-Winter Eagle Monitoring at sunrise at various locations and presentation at Atlas Waterfront Cafe, 425 W. Water Street in Appleton on January 14; various raptor education programs and speakers at the Paper Discovery Center in Appleton and the Neenah Public Library and indoor viewing at Lawrence University on January 21 and 22; and various live eagle and raptor presentations at 1000 Islands Environmental Center in Kaukauna on January 28.

The events at 1000 Islands are extensive and run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free activities inside the nature center including hands-on eagle activities, an eagle craft, coloring contest and door prizes.

7 to 8:30 a.m., Sunrise Eagle Viewing. Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. Sunrise is a great time to catch some of the best eagle activity. Meet at 1000 Islands or at Quarry Point Park on Elm Street and dress appropriately for the cold.

10 to 11 a.m., Raptor Rehab: The Trials and Tribulations of Protecting Bald Eagles and other Raptors. Wildlife rehabilitators from Wildlife of Wisconsin will teach us about some of the common threats to our area raptors.

1 to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., Live Bald Eagle Presentations. See a live bald eagle up close and learn all about eagle biology, ecology, natural history and cultural connections in an engaging and entertaining presentation by a naturalist interpreter from the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn.

4 to 5 p.m., Sunset Eagle Viewing. Sunset is at 4:58 p.m. Meet at 1000 Islands or at Quarry Point Park on Elm Street and dress appropriately for the cold.

To link up with all of the Fox River eagle events, visit http://eagledaysalongthefox.org/schedule-for-eagle-days/