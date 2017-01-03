State looking for ‘Alice’ applicants

Posted at 4:55 p.m. on January 3, 2016

MADISON –The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting applications for the 70th Alice in Dairyland, Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador. Application materials are due Monday, Feb. 6.

To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, three professional references, and summary of qualifications to DATCP by 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.

Application materials are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/BecomingAlice.aspx.

Qualified applicants will be invited to a preliminary interview in Madison in mid-February. Top candidates will be required to attend the two-day program briefing and press announcement March 16-17, and the three-day final interview process during which the new Alice will be selected May 11- 13 in Brown County.

Questions regarding the position or application process can be directed to Alice in Dairyland Program Director, Ti Gauger at 608-224-5115 or Ti.Gauger@wisconsin.gov.