Brillion, Reedsville short of candidates

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on January 4, 2017

The Brillion News

Both the City of Brillion and Village of Reedsville are short of candidates for municipal elected offices.

In Brillion, incumbent alderpersons Crystal Fhlug and Robert Brick are not seeking re-election to the Common Council in April’s general election. But so far, only one person, Tim Hansen, has filed papers to run for the council. Anyone interested in running has until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 6, to file nomination papers.

The deadline was extended from Tuesday to Friday because one of the incumbents did not file a notice of non-candidacy in time.

In the Village of Reedsville, Village President Andy Bubolz is not seeking re-election and no one has filed nomination papers to succeed him. In addition, two trustee positions are up for election. Incumbent Jerry Reis has filed papers for re-election, but Trustee Ryan Lorrigan gave notice of non-candidacy. No one else had filed to run for trustee, leaving the village two candidates short.