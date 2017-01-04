Filing deadline for Wrightstown village, school board candidates extended

Posted at 11:45 a.m., January 4, 2017

The Brillion News

WRIGHTSTOWN – The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers for the non-partisan spring 2017 general election was Tuesday, January 3 at 5 p.m.

The deadline for the Village of Wrightstown and Wrightstown School Board has been extended to 5 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

The extension is required because Trustee Quinn Cavanaugh and School Board Member Carolyn Green, whose terms expires in April, did not file notices of non-candidacy. Neither took out papers to run in the April election.

In addition to Cavanaugh’s term, the two-year terms of trustees Sue Byers and Scott Reignier expire in April, as does the term of Village President Dean Erickson.

All Village of Wrightstown elected offices are “at-large” positions, representing the entire village instead of specific wards or areas.

In the school district, Tom Eggert, Green and Jeanne Wall are all up for re-election, but Green and Wall are not running for re-election. So far, no new candidates have filed to run for election.