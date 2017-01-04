OBITUARY: Dolores Katherine Neuser

Dolores Katherine Neuser, age 71, of Hilbert, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

She was born March 16, 1945 in Kaukauna, daughter of the late Ervin & Mary (Loderbauer) Tennessen. She married Francis Neuser on May 11, 1965 at St. Francis Parish in Hollandtown. During the 51 years the couple spent in Hilbert, Dolores remained a faithful member of St. Mary Parish in Hilbert where she volunteered whenever and wherever she could. She also worked for a time in the deli at the Food Mart in Hilbert and sold Watkins Products throughout the area.

Dolores’ passion over the last years were her many crafts. She crocheted numerous lap robes for veterans and sewed pillows, place mats, pillowcases and other items which she gave away to numerous family and friends. She also enjoyed reading her numerous cookbooks even after she was physically unable to cook and bake anymore.

With a kind and concerning spirit, Dolores always looked to help others in their time of need. She frequently reached out to people to lift their spirit in times of distress and always looked for ways to care for people in need.

Survivors include her husband: Francis; her daughter: Nancy; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Chuck (Lois) Neuser, Agnes Baer, Bub Lieffort; and her very special cousins: Chuck (Julie) Loderbauer, Joan (Dave) McCormick and Judy (Karl) Korth. She is further survived by other cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who meant the world to her.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents: Ervin & Mary Tennessen; a sister: Mary Maile; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Helen Scheuer, Margaret (Jim) Kleiber, Marion (Lee) Counard & Gladys Lieffort.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at St Mary Catholic Church (108 S. 6th St.) in Hilbert with the Rev. Michael Betley officiating and Dcn. Steve Vande Hey assisting. Entombment will be in the mausoleum at the Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Chapel. Friends may call at the church from 9:30 am until 10:45 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

Francis and Nancy would like to thank the ICU nurses and Dr. Dogra at St. Elizabeth Hospital who made her last moments so comfortable and peaceful.

Online Condolences wietingfuneralhome.com