Endries help establish funds for Brillion and Reedsville police

January 5, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – The Brillion Police Department and the Robert and Patricia Endries Family Foundation have been working together for more than a decade and that relationship is continuing to expand.

The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region was recently asked to establish two charitable funds within the Brillion Area Family of Funds administered by the Community Foundation of the Fox Valley Region, Inc.

The two funds established are the City of Brillion Police Department Fund and The Village of Reedsville Police Department fund.

The Endries family spoke with Chief Jo Ann Mignon regarding the project, and since Brillion has joint contract for services with Reedsville, they felt it would be beneficial to establish a fund for both communities to continue programs and projects.

The funds will be used by the police departments to support non- budgeted community based programs especially in the schools.

A gift was used to establish the funds and the Endries felt there might be others who wish to give donations to the police and needed a way to do so. Establishing the funds allows anyone to donate to the police departments.

Anyone looking to donate to either of the two funds can do so by mailing a check to the Brillion Area Family of Funds at P.O. Box 43, Brillion, WI 54110. Gifts by credit card can be made online at www.cffoxvalley.org/donate. Donors will want to select the “Other” option on the website and enter the fund name to direct their gift.

Last week, the Endries met with the Brillion Police Department and continually expressed their gratitude for the department’s services. Robert Endries noted that he and Patricia view the police department as leaders of the community and that they want the funds to help them in ways that aren’t conceivable in their budget.

“It takes a lot to make me speechless but when Robert and Patricia approached me with what they were planning I literally had no words to say to describe what this meant to us and what this could mean to the future of our police department and community programs,” Chief Mignon said. “All I could do is give each one of them a hug and thank them. Each year budgets become tighter and tighter … With the establishment of these funds we should be able to continue and even grow some of our efforts for many years.”

The Endries have a longstanding relationship with the PD that started years ago when Chief Mignon was the school’s liaison officer. The partnership extended into many constructive avenues.

Approximately 15 years ago a private individual who wanted to do something to prevent bullying at Holy Family School approached then Officer Mignon.

The individual asked if there was a program she could do that would help students make better choices and to help students deal with the day-to-day pressures and work to get along with each other.

Officer Mignon had recently returned from Utah where she attended training to become certified to teach the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. Mignon contacted Franklin Covey and received permission to start teaching the 7 Habits of Highly Effective teens program in the local schools.

Once permission was granted Mignon worked with Robert and Patricia Endries. Mignon said they have always been strong supporters of youth programs and when they needed funds to get this program up and running, the Endries were willing to assist.

Through the help of the family foundation, they were able to purchase books and workbooks for every student in sixth, seventh and eighth grade.

The program was a success and within a year Mignon was contacted by Trinity Lutheran School about teaching at their school. Robert and Patricia were once again able to provide the funding to get that program up and running.

