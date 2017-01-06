Underwater shipwreck sanctuary proposed here

Posted at 2:40 p.m. on December 6, 2017

The Brillion News

WASHINGTON D.C. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold four hearings in March on a proposal to create a Wisconsin National Marine Sanctuary.

There are two proposals. One, which NOAA favors, would include 37 known shipwrecks in Lake Michigan offshore from Manitowoc, Sheboygan and Ozaukee counties. The other would also include the water off of Kewaunee County and 38 known shipwrecks.

The sanctuary would protect and conserve these historic shipwrecks and related “maritime heritage resources” in Wisconsin, and is intended to advance marine heritage tourism in the coastal communities.

Public hearings on the proposal are scheduled for March 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Knudson Hall, 620 Lake Street, Algoma; March 14, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wisconsin Maritime Museum, 75 Maritime Drive, Manitowoc; March 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., UW Sheboygan Room 2114, Sheboygan; and March 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wilson House, 200 N. Franklin Street, Port Washington. Written comments may be submitted prior to March 31 to Russ Green, UW-Sheboygan, One University Drive, Sheboygan WI 53081.

An overview of the proposal can be seen at http://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/wisconsin/

The actual proposal to create a Wisconsin National Marine Sanctuary was filed by the State of Wisconsin in December of 2014. To see it, visit: http://www.nominate.noaa.gov/nominations/nomination_lake_michigan_wisconsin.pdf

The photo accompanying this story is the shipwreck of the schooner HOME, one of Wisconsin’s oldest shipwrecks, courtesy of the Wisconsin Historical Society.