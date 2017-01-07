OBITUARY: Rosamunda “Rosie” C. Olp

Rosamunda “Rosie” C. Olp, age 94, formerly of Reedsville, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.

Rosie was born on February 6, 1922 in the town of Woodville, daughter of the late Otto and Amelia (Bratz) Krueger. She married Harold Olp on October 11, 1939 at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. They were married 58 years before Harold passed away on November 26, 1997. The couple owned and operated a dairy farm until moving to Reedsville in 1966. Both of them worked at Chilton Metal Works until retirement. Rosie enjoyed playing dart ball, making crafts and giving them as gifts, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her extended family at the Health Care Center.

Rosie is survived by her children: Norman Olp of Wayside, Marvin Olp of Brillion, Mary Fenlon of Reedsville, Carol “Peany” Olp of Two Rivers, and Arlie (Pat) Olp of Reedsville; grandchildren: Tracy (Paul) Klug, Eric (Tammy) Olp, Christine Olp and special friend Mike Seppanen, Doug (Suzanne) Olp, Kathy (Dave) Fronsee, Tony (Holly) Olp, Marissa (Dave) Kieso, Jon (Tiffany) Fenlon, Patrick (Nicole) Fenlon, Jordan Olp and special friend Lynea; 11 great-grandchildren; A soon-to-be great-great-grandson; two sisters: Alice Haese and Verona Grimm, both of Reedsville; one sister-in-law: Louise Olp of Fond du Lac; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harold; one son and three daughters-in-law: Arnold (Judy) Olp, Sandra Olp, and LaVonne Olp; one son-in-law: Pat Fenlon; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Anton and Albertina (Engelbrecht) Olp; two brothers-in-law: Vic Grimm and Frank Haese; special friend: Ruth Lawler; and other-in-laws.

Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Officiating will be Rev. Darin Aden. Entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth.

Friends may call at the church on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, January 11, 2017 from 9:00 a.m until 10:45 a.m.

Online condolences may be made.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Pastor Aden and the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation for the care and compassion shown toward Mom.