BIW plant to be ready for sale by April

January 12, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Brillion City Administrator Lori Gosz said that the owners of the Brillion Iron Works property on Francis Street have the property listed for sale.

Gosz said MPG tells them the site will be cleaned up and ready for a new owner by the end of March, 2017.

There are unconfirmed reports that the equipment in the various buildings is being removed and salvaged, but there appear to be no plans to clear the site.

Gosz said that removal of the structures on the property would require the owners to get a demolition permit from the city, and there has been no permit applied for or issued.

Fast food

The long-vacant former Hardee’s Restaurant building at 658 West Ryan Street in Brillion has been sold.

The transaction took place in November when the Ariens Company purchased the property from Semius and Jean Knohr, according to records accessed by the Calumet County Treasurer’s office.

The property was sold for about $300,000, according to the county. The property had been listed by the Brewer Group Commercial, Inc., a Wrightstown-based real estate brokerage.

The sales literature described the property as 1.62 acres with a paved lot and an all-brick building of about 4,000 square feet, with full windows facing the highway.

After Hardee’s closed the restaurant, it had several short-lived resurrections, including as a bar and grill and as a Mexican restaurant.

