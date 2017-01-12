Court dismisses part of Hatch’s lawsuit, but not all

January 12, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Division of the federal District Court made their first action on the Ann Hatch v. Brillion School District lawsuit on November 21, 2016.

The court granted the school’s motion to dismiss part of the complaint, but not all. The court dismissed the idea that Hatch worked in a hostile work environment. Judge William Griesbach denied the motion to dismiss the suit in all other respects, though also stated she “minimally sets forth a claim.”

Hatch had claimed that Brillion Superintendent Dominick Madison called her “stupid” and “pathetic.” The court responded that the alleged comments, while rude, weren’t enough to lead to the inference that Hatch was viewed unfavorably because of her age or gender, which she also claims.

The court also didn’t view an alleged comment from Madison about menopausal women being in the same room as pubescent boys as enough to “connect the dots” to Hatch’s argument.

Griesbach ruled that Hatch’s stated examples – like a crude email from Madison to Hatch including an expletive or the denied use of a district van – were not enough to establish that Hatch worked in a hostile environment.

The court’s response came a week after Hatch filed an amended complaint that provided further details of her allegations.

The school responded to the amended complaint in December denying the majority of Hatch’s claims. The narrative of the case, originally filed in June 2016, remained the same with Hatch claiming hostile behavior from Madison based on age and gender and that the Brillion School Board did not do anything when Hatch brought her concerns to them.

Hatch’s amended complaint has alleged details of a timeline from the summer of 2011 when she brought her concerns to the school board to her non contract renewal in 2012. One of the allegations is that Cathy Prozansky, the elementary principal, told Hatch that Madison bragged how he always finds out when people go to the school board and that he always gets the last laugh. The district denies this.

