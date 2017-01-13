2017 New Year’s Baby contest

January 13, 2017

The Brillion News

Do you know of someone who had a newborn after the turn of the new year? The Brillion News is looking for anyone who had a newborn within five miles of Brillion before January 9.

The Brillion News has longstanding tradition of giving out gifts and featuring the first newborn baby each year. This year we are verifying that there was not a baby born before January 9 within five miles who could be eligible to win the contest and the new parents do not know about it.

Please contact our offices at 920.756.2222 or email editor@thebrillionnews.com.