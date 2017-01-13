Stockbridge parents upset Hilbert wants football co-op to end

HILBERT SAYS CO-OP NOT FAVORABLE

Updated at 3 p.m. on January 13, 2017

The Brillion News

HILBERT – The Hilbert School Board agenda for its meeting on Monday, January 16, includes an item that has parents in Stockbridge upset.

The item, slated for action, is a motion “to approve the recommendation not to renew the co-op with the Stockbridge School District for football in the fall of 2017.”

It is expected to bring strong community opposition, according to a citizen who contacted The Brillion News.

Jodi Schaffer wrote in an e-mail: “Hilbert no longer cares about the kids that want to play football, they are looking to play easier teams and make their chances at state better.”

According to information on Facebook, students at both schools were told this week that the cooperative team is done – even though no action had been taken by the school boards.

One mother said: “There are no words for when your son gets in the truck after school and says ‘So my high school football is done.’ Tells me [Coach Mike Breckheimer] told them no more co-op, then leaves.”

Schaffer said that the move is designed to make sure that the enrollment numbers keep Hilbert football in the lowest WIAA Division. Continuing the cooperative program, Schaffer said, could force the Hilbert/Stockbridge team to move up to Division 6.

Hilbert Superintendent Tony Sweere said the recommendation to not renew the co-op is only a recommendation, and the school boards in both districts have the final say.

Sweere said many factors went into the recommendation. He said the cooperative team was developed two years ago because Stockbridge had dropped its own football program, which was 8-man football. Sweere said the hope was that the co-op would give Stockbridge time to rebuild its own football program.

Sweere said there are four key points:

The cooperative team was a limited-time agreement and would be reviewed for renewal consideration after two years. That is what’s being done now. Stockbridge’s enrollment represents 32 percent of the cooperative team’s enrollment, but Stockbridge only contributed four players to the program this year – 11 percent of the students out for football on the Hilbert/Stockbridge teams. The WIAA places cooperative football teams in divisions for post-season play based on the total enrollments of both schools, and that would likely result in Hilbert/Stockbridge playing in Division 6, against much larger schools, in the future. The discussions between the two schools, about not renewing the cooperative football program, began in November of 2016.

Sweere said his first responsibility is to the Hilbert schools and students. He said that while the cooperative football program has not worked out as well as expected, the cooperative ventures with Stockbridge in track, baseball and softball are not affected.

The Hilbert School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16. The meeting is scheduled for the conference room at A125, but in the past when large numbers of people showed up, the board has moved meetings across the hall to the high school library.

Members of the Hilbert School Board are: President Jerry Franczek, 920-989-1224, jfranczek@banta.com; Vice President Raymond Mueller, 920-853-3986, rmueller@inviciblefurniture.com; Treasurer Rob Cummings, 920-853-3275, r.cummings14@yahoo.com; Clerk Erin Propson, 920-853-3512, epropson@nex-films.com; Craig Kesler 920-853-7505, craigkesler23@gmail.com; Tom Konen, 920-853-3858, tbkonen@juno.com; and Leann Kaser (contact information not available).

The Stockbridge School Board is scheduled to deal with the issue at its January 24 meeting. The board meets at 5 p.m. in the school library.