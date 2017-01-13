State seek tips on fraud in government

Posted at 1 p.m. on January 13, 2017

The Brillion News

MADISON – The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) released its Biennial Report summarizing its work in 2015 and 2016. The report also highlights the activities of LAB’s Fraud, Waste, and Mismanagement Hotline, which was established in April 2008 and provides the public, state employees, and contractors a way to confidentially report potential fraud, inefficiencies, abuse, and other improper activities in state agencies or programs.

From April 2008 through December 2016, almost 900 reports were made to the hotline. In 2015 and 2016, LAB received 185 hotline reports, 143 of which were specific to state agencies or programs.

These reports involved a variety of topics, including agency mismanagement, improper oversight of state funds, and waste or inefficiency in state government.

“Guidance available on LAB’s website describes the type of information that is most helpful to provide when reporting a concern to the hotline,” said Senator Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay. “I hope that anyone who has observed fraud, waste, or mismanagement in state government will use this resource to report such concerns.”

Individuals may report concerns related to state government activities to LAB by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-877-FRAUD-17, through a secure online reporting form available at www.legis.wisconsin.gov/lab/hotline, or by mail. By law, the identity of the individual making the report will remain confidential.