Two area board meetings changed

Posted at 4 p.m. on January 13, 2017

The Brillion News

The Morrison Town Board and the Wrightstown School Board meeting dates have changed from their normal schedule.

The Wrightstown School Board changed its January meeting date from January 18 to Monday, January 16. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Wrightstown Elementary School Library.

The agenda includes a discussion of financing for the fitness and wellness center approved by voters in a November referendum.

The Morrison Town Board, which normally meets on the second Tuesday each month, will meet on Tuesday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m.

On the agenda is a discussion and action on hiring additional staff for the town’s recycling center.