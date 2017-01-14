OBITUARY: George Francis Kennedy

George Francis Kennedy, age 74, a Brillion resident, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, January 14, 2017 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay with his loving family by his side.

He was born on August 5, 1942 in Green Bay, son of the late Francis, Sr. and Helen (Grimm) Kennedy. George graduated from Denmark High School with the class of 1960. He married the former Jean Selner at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Two Rivers on June 15, 1963. He worked at the Brillion Iron Works for 44 years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap shooting. However, George most enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and going to their various activities. He was very proud of all of them. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion, the Brillion Conservation Club and Reedsville Sportsmen’s Club.

Survivors include his wife Jean of Brillion, his children and their spouses, Lori (Scott) Wagner of Denmark, Scott (Nikki) Kennedy of Appleton, Bill (Kristy) Kennedy of Kaukauna, 7 grandchildren, Shawn Wagner and special friend Courtney of Florida, Alyssa Wagner of Washington Island, Jayson Wagner of Denmark, Drew Kennedy and Marli Kennedy of Appleton, Megan Kennedy and Ian Kennedy of Kaukauna, 2 sisters, Kay Kennedy of Denmark and Sue Kennedy of CA, 2 brothers, Francis Jr. (Lynne) Kennedy of OH, Dean Kennedy of Green Bay, his mother-in-law, Gladyce Selner of FL and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rodney (Mary) Selner of Pembine, Betty Alder of Cambridge, Rick Selner of FL, Earl Weber of Two Rivers and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Diane Weber, a brother Eugene Kennedy. His father-in-law William Selner and brother-in-law Duane Alder.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 11:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. The Rev. Timothy Brandt will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday, January 19th from 9:00 am to 11;15 am. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital 4th floor and ICU, Dr. Sipple and Dr. Cutler from the Bellin Cancer Team, for all their compassion and care given to George and his family.