Ice storm forecast closing schools early

BRILLION, HILBERT SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS HAVE YET TO BE POSTPONED

Posted at 12:15 p.m. on January 16, 2017

The Brillion News

The Brillion, Hilbert, Reedsville and Wrightstown school districts are all closing schools early on Monday, January 16, in advance of an expected ice storm. All four districts are closing by 1 p.m., and cancelling all after school activities, including sports events scheduled for Monday evening.

The Wrightstown and Reedsville school board meetings scheduled for Monday, January 16, have been rescheduled to the same time and place, but on Monday, January 23.

The Brillion and Hilbert school board meetings had not been rescheduled, as of noon.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT 12:15 P.M. ON MONDAY, JANUARY 16:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 P.M. THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST TUESDAY…

* TIMING…EXPECT A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW…SLEET…AND FREEZING RAIN TO DEVELOP MID-AFTERNOON AND THEN CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. THE PRECIPITATION WILL DIMINISH TUESDAY MORNING.

* SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS…FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN A GLAZE 1/10 TO 2/10 OF AN INCH THICK ON OUTDOOR SURFACES. A TOTAL ACCUMULATION OF SLEET AND SNOW OF AROUND AN INCH IS POSSIBLE.

* AIR TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO WARM TO NEAR OR A LITTLE ABOVE FREEZING OVERNIGHT OR TUESDAY MORNING. THIS WILL LESSEN THE LIKELIHOOD THAT SIGNIFICANT A LAYER OF ICE WILL DEVELOP ON

TREES AND POWER LINES. BUT THE GROUND WILL BE MUCH SLOWER TO WARM. AS A RESULT…ICE IS LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO ACCRUE ON UNTREATED ROADS…SIDEWALKS…AND PARKING LOTS INTO TUESDAY

MORNING.