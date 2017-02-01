UPDATED: Reedsville man badly hurt in truck crash

Updated at 2:40 p.m. on February 2, 2017

The Brillion News

MANITOWOC – A 58-year old Reedsville man, Robert P. Marksman, was badly injured at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, when his semi collided with a loader at Manitowoc County T and Polifka Road, in the Town of Kossuth.

The semi was passing the Loadall when the Loadall made a left turn. Both vehicles were southbound on T at the time.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue Marksman from the cab of his tractor, after the truck overturned. The trruck was hauling liquid manure, which spilled. The operator of the Loadall was Robert J. Kohlbeck, 60, of Cato. He was injured but was no transported to a hospital. Marksman was flown to the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay by the Eagle III EMS helicopter.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating. Assisting were the Kellnersville Fire Department, Menchalville Fire Department, Francis Creek Fire Department, Valders Ambulance, Manitowoc County EMS First Responders, Wisconsin DNR, and Manitowoc County Highway Department.

The highway department assisted by managing cleanup of the spilled manure.

Photo of crash scene courtesy of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department.