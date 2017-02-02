Collins State Bank embracing Brillion

February 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Big enough to serve you, small enough to know you – it’s not just a catchphrase for Collins State Bank. In Brillion, like their other three locations, they’re already finding it to be true.

“I feel like we’ve been well accepted in the community so that’s a good sign,” Amber Butterini, manager of the Brillion location, said. “It’s been awesome.”

Butterini says that they enjoy being locally based and knowing their clients, including when they see them outside of the bank around town.

“I think we do well and succeed because we are customer focused,” Butterini said.

The bank doesn’t make customers jump through the usual loopholes at a bank either. There are no monthly maintenance fees, minimum transactions or anything else that might frustrate customers at larger banks.

The bank opened its doors on December 27 and will have their grand opening on Thursday, February 9, with door prizes, snacks and the chance for community members to meet the bank employees.

Collins State Bank moved into the building that Bank Mutual left vacant nearly two years ago. The inside of the building still smells fresh from redecoration and looks classy inside.

They join State Bank of Chilton in Brillion, but Assistant Vice President Tory Nett believes that the city is underbanked for what people in the community might be looking for.

There are also local customers outside of Brillion who have to review their banking options. FirstMerit Bank in Hilbert is scheduled to close on February 17. The bank is the only current bank for the village of 1,100 people.

Collins also has offices in Collins, Random Lake and Kiel. The Brillion location currently has five employees including Nett and Butterini.

Please see the complete story in the February 2, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.