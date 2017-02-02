Diener brings goals to Brillion Fire Department

February 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Joe Diener took over duties as chief of the Brillion Fire Department on January 1 and was officially sworn in at last week’s city council meeting. Even though he’s now the face representing the department, he stresses it’s about all 31 of the current crew members.

“I couldn’t ask for a better department to oversee,” Diener said. “They all care about the city or else they wouldn’t be here.”

Diener has a list of goals as chief and that list parallels his words about the department. He’s wasting no time being clear about the goals either. “Everyone goes home,” Diener said. “Safety … That’s my number one goal.”

Diener also wants to build a camaraderie within the department, including from his own end as he hopes to learn more about each one of the department members individually and learn about their own goals.

“Each one of them have their own niche,” Diener said, also adding he has told the department that they all have input and are what makes the department special.

Diener’s passion followed him to Fox Valley Tech after high school where he studied fire science. He’s been with the department for 18 years and became lieutenant in 2008, before spending nearly the last two years as captain.

When Rich Janke announced his retirement after serving as the chief for 12 years, Diener was ready to take the next step up, even if he didn’t expect it to happen when it did.

“It was a goal in the back somewhere, not necessarily anything that I thought would be this soon,” Diener said.

