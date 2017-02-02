Jonah Bures preparing for surgery

February 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Local inspiration, Jonah Bures, has a long medical history many in the Brillion community have followed and helped with. Bures has lived in an intensive care unit for the last six months as he battles a rare disorder, for which a cause was finally diagnosed in December, 2016.

Bures has a GNA01 gene mutation, and the genetics department at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has indicated only 20 cases have been confirmed in the world. Those who suffer from the disease have uncontrollable movements among other symptoms.

Currently, the medical community has no cure for this disorder, though some medications have helped control Bures’ movements early on. Now, as the disease has progressed, medications have had limited effect on Bures, and his parents and doctors have turned to Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery as a last resort to help him get relief from his painful and uncontrolled movements. The surgery has helped others with a similar condition, with varying results.

At 18 years old, Bures has been battling the disease for the past nine years, long before he was formally diagnosed. Because of the progressive nature of Bures’ condition and realization that DBS may help him, the Bures family wanted to update the community on his upcoming surgery.

Bures has flown to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul, Minn. and is scheduled for the first phase of brain surgery on Wednesday, February 8. The family is hoping this surgery will finally allow Bures to be able to return home with them in Brillion. They also express sincere gratitude to Brillion and the surrounding community for helping and supporting Bures throughout his long battle.

