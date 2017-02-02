Local trio carries strong memories of Super Bowl I

February 2, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Seemingly the entire country will gather together this Sunday to watch Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas. The worldwide television event will set viewership records, Lady Gaga will perform at halftime and a 30-second commercial spot will cost advertisers more than $5 million. It’s the closest thing to a national sports holiday the United States has.

“It wasn’t always this way,” Terry Prochnow said. He, Jerry Hillman and Dennis Bastian would know. The trio paid $12 per ticket to sit in the eighth row behind the Green Bay Packers’ bench as they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl I. Back then it wasn’t even called the Super Bowl. It was known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game before the American Football League and National Football League merged together in 1970.

The inaugural showdown between the two league’s season champions was held on January 15, 1967, in Los Angeles, California. 61,946 was the announced attendance in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which held well over 90,000.

Despite the lack of pomp and circumstance compared to present day, and the lack of true game film that day as both CBS and NBC lost their original broadcasts, the game carries strong memories for the three half a century later, as they traveled to Los Angeles on a nearly two-week trip.

Prochnow and Hillman are from Reedsville and were 19 at the time. Hillman met Bastian, who was 20, the year prior at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when the two were studying farming. Bastian graduated from Brillion High School but didn’t know the Reedsville alums growing up.

All three were living in the area with Bastian and Hillman working on farms and Prochnow working at his family grocery store. Bastian and Prochnow didn’t even know each other at that point but there’s nothing like a cross-country road trip to get familiar.

The three left Brillion in Prochnow’s new 1966 Ford LTD on Monday, January 9, at 8 a.m. They planned to be gone for two weeks, see the big game and much of the country. None of the three had ever been outside of the Midwest.

“I’m surprised my parents let me go,” Prochnow said laughing.

The three drove all of Monday and into Tuesday. They alternated drivers with the other two either reading a map or sleeping in the backseat. By Tuesday morning they were in New Mexico watching the sun rise and spent Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday afternoon they arrived in Los Angeles, to something they had never seen before. A seven-lane highway.

“It scared the death out of me,” Bastian said laughing. “But it was a good experience.”

While the game might have been the essence of the trip, the substance in the memories are beyond the 35-10 Packers victory.

