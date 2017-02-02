Rural crash injures several

Posted at 11:50 a.m. on February 2, 2017

The Brillion News

TOWN OF MORRISON – Several people were injured just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, February 2, in a two vehicle crash in southern Brown County.

It happened on County W just north of Shirley Road. Two ambulances from De Pere and one County Rescue ambulance responded, along with the sheriff’s department and the Morrison and Wayside fire departments.

Both vehicles involved ended up in the ditch north of the intersection. The dispatch indicated that one of the injured was a disabled person.