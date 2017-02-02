UWGB, Purdue tabbed to study soil and water quality

Four-year, $508,000 project begins immediately

GREEN BAY – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay will take the lead on a $508,000 grant for one of the first large-scale attempts to directly link in-field soil health parameters with intensive edge-of-field water quality monitoring across the Great Lakes Basin.

The results of this work will provide direct management recommendations for improving the health and quality of the Great Lakes.

This four-year, $508,000 project, is a partnership among UW-Green Bay, Purdue University, the United States Geological Survey, and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)-Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“The large-scale nature of this project allows us to evaluate the strength of these relationships across distinct management histories, soil types, parent materials and climates,” said UW-Green Bay Professor Kevin Fermanich. “Put simply, our goal is to determine relationships that link soil health and water quality within the U.S. Great Lakes Watershed.”

UW-Green Bay and Purdue will seek to develop links between biochemical makeup of soil in the fields, and the water that leaves those fields. A future objective will allow the evaluation of connections between conservation techniques and associated edge-of-field runoff.

“Farmers want to keep nutrients and soil in the fields,” says Molly Meyers, Agricultural Outreach Coordinator for the Alliance for the Great Lakes and Research Assistant with UW-Green Bay. “The research will help farmers to manage soil and water health with more confidence. New knowledge from this study will help producers to better understand the co-benefits of their management and conservation practices to both soil and water.”

The team has already begun baseline testing. Faculty, undergraduate and graduate students will be involved in the research and data analysis.