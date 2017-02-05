Levi T. Cummings

Levi T. Cummings, age 23, of Hilbert, died on Sunday, February 5, 2017 following a snowmobiling accident. He was born April 16, 1993 in Appleton, son of Glenn & Kerry (Owens) Cummings.

Levi graduated with honors from UW Oshkosh with a degree in finance and worked as a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual, The Blevons Group. With bright spirit, warm smile and a genuine desire to help people plan for their financial future, Levi achieved the coveted ‘100 Lives’ mark in his first year in business. This requires tremendous discipline and perseverance, and is an indication of early success only achieved by less than 5% of Northwestern Mutual’s representatives since 1857.

Levi was an active member of Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church in Potter where he also enjoyed helping with the annual Vacation Bible School in the Summer. Levi enjoyed the great outdoors and the many activities available. He enjoyed hopping on his motorcycle for a drive, hunting, target shooting and snowmobiling. Although Levi’s death is painful to all who loved him, his family takes a bit of comfort knowing that he died doing what he loved the most.

Survivors include his parents: Glenn & Kerry; his siblings: Sage Cummings and her boyfriend, Nick Sweere, Parker Cummings; Levi’s girlfriend of 4 years, Annie Zarling; paternal grandparents: Fay & Wilmer Schulz; maternal grandmother: Elizabeth Owens; and his aunts and uncles: Rob & Terri Cummings, Mike & Connie Cummings, Paul & Sandy Cummings, Tom & Penny Cummings, Sheila & Kevin Towle, Deanna Cummings, Rick & Tori Owens, Kelly & Jack Krongard, Tim & Gina Owens, Kim & Mark Bocik, Shannon & Corey Krusick and Terry & Kelly Owens who are also Levi’s Godparents. He is further survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Levi was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather: Francis Cummings and his maternal grandfather: Terence Owens.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church (181 Main St.) in Potter with the Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod officiating. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 9, 2017 and on Friday at the church from 9:00 am until 10:30 am.

Memorials given in the name of Levi T. Cummings are appreciated for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

