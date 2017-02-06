Levi Cummings dies in snowmobile accident

Posted at 1:30 p.m. on February 6, 2017

The Brillion News

MOUNTAIN – Levi Cummings, 23, died early Sunday morning after the snowmobile he was operating crashed on a rural road in the Town of Mountain. Cummings was a Hilbert native and graduate of Hilbert High School.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Peace Evangelical & Reformed Church, 181 Main St., in Potter with the Rev. Dr. Marc Axelrod officiating. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home, 411 W. Main St. in Chilton, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, and on Friday at the church from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The accident is under investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources.