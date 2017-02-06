Wrightstown town board meets Wednesday

REEDSVILLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETS THURSDAY

Posted at 4:15 p.m. on February 6, 2017

The Brillion News

GREENLEAF – The Wrightstown Town Board will hold its February meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, at the town hall, 1527 Day Street in Greenleaf.

The Reedsville Village Board meets on Thursday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building.

The meetings were inadvertently deleted from the listing of local government meetings that appeared in the February 2 print edition of The Brillion News.

The agenda for the Wrightstown Town Board includes a request by a wireless communications company to erect a monopole cell phone tower on Partridge Road, east of State 57/32 and the Fox River State Trail.

The board will also receive notice from the Wisconsin Public Service Corporation of an application for the Fox Energy Center Natural Gas Lateral Project. WPS wants to construct a new natural gas pipeline to the power plant near I-41, in order to increase its electric generating capacity.

The agenda for the Reedsville Village Board was not available at this posting.