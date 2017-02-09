Halbach breaks 1K as Hilbert wins title

February 9, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

HILBERT – The best-kept secret was revealed last Friday night when Hilbert senior Jack Halbach topped 1,000 points in scoring for his high school career and the Wolves beat Random Lake 50-45 to nail down the championship of the Big East Conference in boys’ basketball.

It was also senior night and parents’ night at Hilbert High School, and there was plenty to celebrate in the full house.

“It happened early in the second half and [Jack] had no idea he was that close [to 1,000 career points],” school photographer Laurie Mathes said. “He thought he needed like 50-plus [points] yet and it was only 13.”

“Honestly, I had no idea,” Halbach said. “I was kind of oblivious to the fact that 50 relatives were at the game and I was thinking it was just because it was senior night and parents night.”

Halbach reached the milestone when he scored on a three-point field goal.

Hilbert Coach Nate Wesener called a time out – but Halbach still didn’t know what was in store for him.

“Not until about 30 seconds later when [Wesener] pulled him over to the scorer’s table did he know what actually happened,” Mathes said. “He was presented the ball and in turn took it to his parents.”

Halbach didn’t have a clue about the reason for the commotion until he saw signs the crowd was holding up.

After the game, Halbach posed for a picture with about 70 of his closest relatives, making for a memorable night.

Halbach led the team with 21 points. Kody Krueger scored 12 and Tristan Konen added nine. Halbach was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line.

Halbach and senior Connor Kuhn each had seven rebounds, and Kody Krueger added six. Halbach also had four steals to lead the Wolves, and Kody Krueger had three.

Hilbert won the rebounding battle with the Rams, 35-31.

Halbach is headed to UW-Platteville to study mechanical engineering and said he’s not made a decision about athletics.

If he does play, baseball or basketball are the most likely sports he will pursue.

“I started playing AAU basketball when I was in the sixth grade,” Halbach said. “I was giving up opportunities to go up north to our cabins, going tubing – always playing basketball. The result was a thousand points.”

Random Lake 23 22 – 45

Hilbert 23 27 – 50

Random Lake: Bryan Weiss 6, Austin Martin 13, Dan Ruchaski 11, Zach Spaeth 7, Scott Paulus 6, Cody Holman 2. Totals: 13+3 10-15 45. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Martin. Three-pointers: Martin, Spaeth 2.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 12, Tristan Konen 9, Connor Kuhn 2, Grant Propson 1, Kyle Krueger 5, Jack Halbach 21. Totals: 13+4 12-18 50. Fouls: 19. Three-pointers: Kody Krueger 2, Konen, Halbach.

This story was featured in the February 9, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.