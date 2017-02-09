Lt. Governor Kleefisch marvels at STEM Center

February 9, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – On a day when Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker visited Hilbert to announce his plans to help rural schools, Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch was one of the first visitors to see the nearly finished Brillion Elementary STEM Center last Wednesday.

“It’s incredibly impressive,” Kleefisch said. “Science, technology, engineering, and math, as a combined curriculum, nothing new. But the way that Brillion has chosen to teach them absolutely is new.”

The school has completely changed the way students are learning with STEM activities taking the place of more common science classes. Now the school district has the center to match their curriculum.

Kleefisch reacted strongly while walking into the STEM Center with Brillion Elementary Principal Carrie Deiter and Brillion Superintendent Dominick Madison. Kleefisch also checked in with students who were already doing activities inside the center.

“The spaces in which they’ve chosen to teach them, absolutely new,” Kleefisch said, who later added in an email newsletter that she has never seen anything like the 3,500 square foot center that’s the only one of its kind in the state at the elementary level.

Please see the complete story in the February 9, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.