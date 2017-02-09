Talk of change fills RDA meeting

February 9, 2017

By David Nordby

The Brillion News

BRILLION – For the second time in as many months, prominent community members came together with the Redevelopment Authority (RDA) to help bring clarity to the future developments of Brillion.

Last week, it was Professional Plating Inc. General Manager Larry Dietz who spoke on the need for the City of Brillion to “keep up” with what businesses have brought to the area.

“It’s going to keep going this way unless we reinvest, remake ourselves and redo,” Dietz said. “Redoing isn’t going to happen by trying to shave pennies.”

Dietz repeatedly pointed to the importance of getting Brillion City Council members on the same page for planning the future of the city. Like last month, Mayor Gary Deiter, City Administrator Lori Gosz and city council members Mel Edinger and Betty Nies were in attendance.

“City council has to get ready because there’s going to be a big change coming and it’s just going to have to happen, because this city has stalled,” Dietz said.

Talk at the meeting also included how businesses have not been able to get people to move to Brillion because there is not enough in town. Business owners in attendance also voiced their concern with advertising dollars not paying off and lack of new business coming in.

“My god, we have to get out and promote our businesses,” Bob Endries added. For the second meeting in a row, Brillion Optimist Club member Sarah Pielhop was a leading voice and echoed the statements of Endries. Pielhop harped on the importance of promoting city events through social media and other new-age ways of marketing and advertising.

Pielhop pointed to the success of the “Walk Through Brillion” event last year as what the community can do to promote and bring new people to the area.

Brillion’s population in 2010 was 3,148 and now stands at 3,168. Seven years ago the projection had been 3,454 for 2017. Private-public partnerships that would help the city reach their goals of building a new city hall and relocating the fire and police departments, were also discussed.

“The leadership’s going to have to get it done,” Dietz said.

Please see the complete story in the February 9, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.