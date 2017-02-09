Walker betting on smaller school districts

February 9, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

Aids for rural districts will go up in his budget

HILBERT – Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker last week released details of his plan, which will be in his 2017-2019 biennial budget proposal, to make sure that smaller, rural schools survive and thrive.

Walker announced details of the plan at the Hilbert School, after a short meeting with a group of high school seniors and school board members.

“We have a series of proposals that will dramatically improve the student success potential at our rural schools,” Walker said.

The first investment is a $20 million increase in state “sparsity aid” – which is given to smaller school districts that have fewer than 745 pupils and a population density of fewer than 10 pupils per square mile.

The $20 million is $12.3 million more than State Superintendent Tony Evers requested. It brings sparsity aid to $55.4 million over the two-year budget.

Hilbert School Board President Jerry Franczek said the additional sparsity aid would make a positive difference for his district, which has had to levy above the revenue cap in order to avoid cutting programs.

In addition, Walker’s budget will expand sparsity aid to more school districts, creating a new $100 per pupil tier of sparsity aid funding for districts with 746 to 1,000 pupils.

“We are allowing sparsity aid to recruit and retain top-notch teachers, particularly in rural school districts, where that’s been an identified challenge in the past,” the governor said.

Walker said he was especially concerned about the viability of small school districts with declining enrollments, that they not have to gut their programs in order to stay within budget.

