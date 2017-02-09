Wrightstown gets ‘2 for 1,000’ night

February 9, 2017

By Ed Byrne

The Brillion News

Murphy, Nennig reach milestone together

WRIGHTSTOWN – Two seniors who together were at the core of rebuilding Wrightstown girls’ basketball both reached career milestones last Friday night in a North Eastern Conference game against Clintonville.

The Truckers were no match for the Tigers and lost 78-38, but many of the WHS fans were there to see guards Alisha Murphy and Danielle Nennig both reach one-thousand points in scoring.

Both did in the second half. Murphy reached the milestone first, and Nennig followed about two minutes later.

On both occasions, Wrightstown took a time out and awarded the girls trophy game balls marking the occasion. Having one player reach a thousand points in a season is typical of higher-level programs, but two players reaching the milestone on the same night is rare.

“We’ve been playing since we were real little, and to do it together is awesome,” Murphy said.

“My teammates gave me the opportunities to get my shots off,” Nennig said.

Murphy said her perimeter shots weren’t falling, so she drove inside.

The game was a rout, with the Tigers owning a 48-19 halftime lead.

Nenning finished as the game’s leading scorer, with 24 points. Murphy followed with 19 points, Kailee Van Zeeland scored 11 and Bridget Froehlke added 10.

Abby King led Clintonville with nine points.

“We definitely came out wanting to work on our defenses and our pressure,” Murphy said. The Tigers mixed it up with several zone defense and pressure schemes.

Murphy said she reached a thousand points by pushing herself, especially on offense.

“My ability to take it to the hoop has really improved,” she said.

Nennig said she was scared to shoot as a freshman, but she learned to relax and shoot.

She also credited the team’s focus on defense for her high scoring – with steals and other turnovers giving Wrightstown the ball.

Head coach Mike Froehlke said it will be strange not to have Nennig and Murphy on the roster next year.

“Those two have started for me ever since I’ve been coaching – I’ve never had another point guard and shooting guard start for me,” he said. “We are going to miss them a lot.”

Clintonville 19 19 – 38

Wrightstown 48 30 – 78

Clintonville: Lizzy Weatherwax 5, Abby King 9, Catherine Morse 8, Kennedy Beyersdorf 5, Chelsey Birling 6, Nicole Seefeldt 3, Melany Lorge 2. Totals: 5+8 4-4 38. Fouls: 10. Three-pointers: Weatherwax, King 3, Beyersdorf, Birling 2, Seefeldt.

Wrightstown: Bridget Froehlke 10, Taylor Guns 2, Meghan Riha 6, Alisha Murphy 19, Danielle Nennig 24, Kailee Van Zeeland 11, Ashley Glodowski 2, Lexy Wolske 4. Totals: 25+6 10-16 78. Fouls: 12. Three-pointers: Froehlke 2, Riha, Van Zeeland 3.

This story was featured in the February 9, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.