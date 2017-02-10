Two WHS players named to all-star football game

Posted at 4:10 p.m. on February 10, 2017

The Brillion News

OSHKOSH – The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has named two Wrightstown High School football players to the Small Schools North Team for the WFCA All-Star games on July 15 at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Stadium.

The Small Schools All-Star game will be played at 2 p.m.

Names to the North squad are Bryce Herlache, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound running back and Wyatt Van Rossum, a 5-11, 240-pound offensive lineman.

The Eight-Man All Stars will play at 10 a.m. and the Large Schools All Stars will play at 6 p.m.

Other players from our region selected to the Small School North All Stars include TE Austin Goehring of Kiel, WR Kyle Hietpas of Little Chute, QB Dawson Kiphart of Two Rivers, OL Cole Wyngaard of Little Chute, DE Copper Riehl of St. Mary Catholic, IL Body Bazile of Freedom, and DB Beau Goudreau of Sheboygan Falls.

The rosters can change between now and the all-star games, which raise money for hospitalized children. All of the players selected are seniors who have used up their high school eligibility.

The accompanying photo, from a game between Wrightstown and Freedom, shows Van Rossum (53) blocking for Herlache (39)