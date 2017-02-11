Kasten first at regionals, five other Brillion wrestlers advance to sectionals

February 11, 2017

The Brillion News

BRILLION – Ben Kasten took first in the 145-pound weight class at the WIAA Division 3 Regionals on Saturday afternoon. He defeated Reedsville’s Brandon Stelzer via 6-0 decision in the first place match. Kasten qualified for sectionals next weekend.

Joining him at sectionals will be teammates Isaiah Ribble (106 pounds), Cole Ditter (113 pounds), Ben Wilson (120 pounds), Devin Thoreson (138 pounds) and Jesse Priest (285 pounds). The five wrestlers all finished second in their respective weight classes.

Brillion finished second as a team with 175 points, behind Reedsville’s 255.5.

Complete wrestling coverage will be featured in the February 16, 2017 edition of The Brillion News.